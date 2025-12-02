Bruins forward could be make case for 2026 Olympics

The Boston Bruins will likely have David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy representing Czechia and the United States, respectively, at the 2026 Olympics. Jeremy Swayman looks like a good pick to make Team USA, with other players potentially getting consideration.

But there’s one particular player that could elbow his way into the 2026 Olympics. That’s Morgan Geekie. Geekie has 20 goals in 27 games this season, and looks like a bona fide star. It seems that everything is going right for Geekie this season.

So, Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong may choose to ride the hot hand. Geekie would be a solid pick over players like Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights, who have just returned from injury or are currently injured.

Meanwhile, Geekie could hit the Olympic break in peak form. Barring an injury, Geekie could hit the Olympic break with 30+ plus goals. That’s something Team Canada could certainly use. The Canadian squad would be remiss if they didn’t look into a line of, say, Nathan MacKinnon, Morgan Geekie, and Tom Wilson.

This year’s Olympic tourney in Milano-Cortina will boil down to the United States meeting Canada at some point. While there will be other interesting games, honestly, it’s the US-Canada matchup that will make up the tourney’s main event.

That’s why Olympic squads would do well to include as much firepower as they can.

Geekie has one month of Bruins’ games to prove he’s the real deal

Morgan Geekie has essentially one month to prove he’s the real deal. While I’m not doubting his skills, Geekie hasn’t established himself as a consistent scorer in the NHL. That’s something poised to change this season. So, another solid month would go a long way to prove this season is not an aberration.

If anything, another solid month of play will likely make Doug Armstrong’s roster decisions harder. Armstrong could simply pick guys who are hot, over guys not playing their best. It’s worth pointing out that both Armstrong and Team USA GM Bill Guerin were adamant about players having the third three months of the season or so to audition for their respective teams.

So, what else could Canada want? Unless Geekie’s offense somehow falls off a cliff, Canada would be foolish to leave Geekie off the roster. He’s got everything the Canadian side could want.

While the Bruins may want Geekie to take a much-deserved break during the Olympics, there’s one other key consideration: With Geekie, as consistent as he’s been, may actually benefit from playing regular minutes during the Olympics as opposed to being away from game action for about a month.

Final rosters will be announced at some point at the end of December. Till then, Geekie will have a chance to continue building his case to represent Canada on the world’s biggest stage.