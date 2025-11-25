Can Bruins breakout star Morgan Geekie surpass the 50-goal plateau in 2025-26?

When the Boston Bruins signed Morgan Geekie three summers ago, he was a low-risk, high-reward signing. After the Seattle Kraken didn't give him a qualifying offer, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney took advantage of their mistake.

In his first two seasons with the Black and Gold, he set career highs for goals and ended up earning a big contract for six years and $33 million. Some wondered if it was going to be a massive overpay and wondered whether or not he could continue his goal-scoring numbers. Twenty-four games into the 2025-26 season, that has been the case.

On Boston's current four-game trip and with three games down and one to go on Wednesday night against the New York Islanders, Geekie has scored five goals. He had two against the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings before potting one in Sunday night's 3-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. He is up to 17 and entered Monday night tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the league lead.

Can Bruins forward Morgan Geekie score 50 goals this season?

Geekie has been a pleasant surprise, to say the least, for the Bruins. Nobody envisioned the production they are getting from him when he signed three years ago. Now, he plays in the top six and has been the most of the offense with David Pastrnak since the beginning of the calendar year.

Boston has gotten much more from Geekie than they would have ever thought since he arrived, and with the heater he is on to begin the season, there is a realistic shot that he can flirt with the 50-goal plateau. He is on the first power play unit, and he was being fed against the Sharks for the one-timer that Pastrnak has made a living on scoring with.

There are 58 games remaining this season, and if he stays healthy, 50 goals are well within reach at his current pace. If the Bruins are going to make the playoffs, he might have to hit 50 goals, and if he does, there is no reason he shouldn't be in the discussion for the Hart Trophy.