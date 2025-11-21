The Canadian Olympic Team is one of the toughest rosters to crack in any sport. The depth that the team has is endless, with many great players not even getting a look at making the team. Unfortunately, one of the players who likely doesn't have a chance to enter the conversation is Boston Bruins forward, Morgan Geekie.

Geekie has been one of the most productive forwards in the NHL over the past 12 months and is now in a tie for first in goals scored in the NHL with some elite talent in Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon. The NHL's goals race is a logjam at the top, with nine players tied at 14 or 13 goals, and, ironically, it features plenty of Olympics bubble players.

Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini have been stealing all the spotlight when it comes to Team Canada's roster selection. The debate that has been dominating the news cycle in Canada is whether either, or both, of the young stars will find a spot on the team, and most importantly, which players are in danger of losing their place.

Brad Marchand was one of the players who popped up on the radar as a player from the 4 Nations Face-Off team who could lose his spot for the Olympics. While he impacted that tournament last February, there were times when he looked a touch slow, and another year on his body might've been an issue. However, Marchand has helped lead the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup since then and is also second in the league with 13 goals, tied with Celebrini and Bedard.

One Bruins skater who deserves an Olympics nod but likely won't get one

In theory, Geekie would be an absolutely great fit for Team Canada. There's a chance Zach Hyman makes the team purely for his ability to play with an elite player and excel, as he has with his NHL teammate, Connor McDavid. Hyman would make the team for his chemistry with McDavid, but why couldn't Geekie make it for his ability to play with elite players, given what he has done over the past 12 months with David Pastrnak?

The writing is on the wall for Geekie, which is unfortunate. He deserves to get the opportunity to represent his country because of his play, but all Bruins fans know that it would be an absolute shock if he did sneak his way onto the team. He has worn the red and white just once in his career, representing Canada at the 2022 World Championships, recording one goal and one assist in 10 games.

Not enough people are talking about Geekie being one of the top Canadian hockey players over the last 12 months. Even though he would even tell you his chances of being considered are slim to none, his name had to be brought up by at least one person who appreciates what he has done for the Bruins since they've gone into their retool.