Morgan Geekie’s 33-goal season cements him as Bruins core piece

When the Boston Bruins signed Morgan Geekie to a free agent contract two summers ago, general manager Don Sweeney was hoping to find a low-cost, high-reward player who had yet to break out in his career. Two years later, it’s safe to say that Geekie has broken out and is in line for a bigger payday than he got just two short years ago.

Geekie turned from a bottom-six player to a top-six player in two years with the Black and Gold, and honestly, he was the biggest surprise the last two seasons, where he outdid himself from 2023-24 to 2024-25. Now that his career year is in the books and Bruins fans are waiting to see what happens in free agency, let’s grade Geekie’s 2024-25 season that nobody saw coming.

Morgan Geekie’s Performance

In his first season in Boston, Geekie had 17 goals and 22 assists, both career highs. If he were on a one-year contract, then he would have been in line for a prove-it contract last summer. Instead, he had one more year with a $2 million AAV, and he ended up having a season that he never saw coming, let alone Boston fans and the NHL.

Geekie topped his numbers from last season, and he finished with 33 goals and 24 assists for 67 points. The career highs didn’t stop there; he scored four game-winning goals on 150 shots, and he logged his highest night of action in his career at 16:55 a night. All of that was done in 77 games. He was a healthy scratch earlier in the year, but once he got his footing going under interim coach Joe Sacco, he became one of the better goal scorers in the league in the final two-thirds of the season.

After the Black and Gold went through major roster changes, Geekie, Elias Lindholm, and David Pastrnak became the Bruins’ top line, with Pastrnak and Geekie supplying a lot of Boston’s offense. Now the question is, can the Bruins and Geekie agree on a deal, and can the trio continue their success next season?

Morgan Geekie Moving Forward

Well, here we go again. Don Sweeney and a contract that needs to be settled sooner rather than later. At his end of the season press conference last month, Sweenye made it clear that Geekie is someone who will be on the Bruins next season, but with a tough contract to iron coming up, who knows what’s going to happen.

Ideally, a deal gets struck between the two sides without outside help needed, but again, easier said than done. Geekie is clearly a piece of the Bruins retool and whether or not he can continue his production numbers, that remains to be seen, however, he wants to be in Boston and the club wants him in Boston, now it’s just a matter of geting something done.