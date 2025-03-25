Boston Bruins forward run away favorite for prestigious award in 2024-25

There haven’t been many positives this season for the Boston Bruins. Two of them have been David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. They both have been so good that they have single-handedly kept the Black and Gold in the playoff race as long as they have been in it. Without one of them, there is a good chance that the Bruins would be behind the Buffalo Sabres at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

When all is said and done, Pastrnak should be in the conversation for the Hart Trophy. Should he be a finalist? No, but good grief, given the season the Bruins are having and the stats he’s been putting up, he should at least be recognized. Geekie on the other hand, he’s should have an award locked up and it should even be close.

Morgan Geekie should have the 7th Player Award locked up

As the season comes to a close over the next three weeks, there is one bit of business that fans have to look forward to. That would be handing out the annual 7th Player Award, which goes to the Bruins player who goes above and beyond expectations in a season. There is no doubt that Geekie’s 25 goals this season are what nobody saw coming. He potted his 25th in Sunday night’s 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

At the trade deadline a couple of weeks ago, Geekie was a player who general manager Don Sweeney could have moved in a deal for a descent return. He is playing in a contract year and let’s just say, he’s going to make some money no matter where he ends up. Whether or not that is Boston, it remains to be seen. That is just one of many decisions facing Sweeney and the front office this summer.

Now just because Sweeney held onto Geekie doesn’t mean that he’ll re-sign him. As we have seen in past off-seasons, money becomes an issue and players walk like Jake DeBrusk last summer. Another question facing Geekie and the Bruins is, does he continue his production with consistency? Can he still produce not playing with Pastrnak? That is the bigger question.

We’ll find out what Sweeney and the front office think by what happens. If he is really going to remain with the Bruins a deal will get completed before free agency begins on July 1. If nothing is done right before free agency, then he’s likely gone.