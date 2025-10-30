One NHL stat that Bruins fans have to see to believe

You'd have to think that if an NHL team has two of the top scorers in the NHL over the past 291 days, they must surely be one of the top teams in the league. However, in the case of the Boston Bruins, that isn't true, as Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak are on the receiving end of one of the more unfortunate stats in the league this season.

Who has the most goals since January 12, 2025? Morgan Geekie. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/Ou59fHjBbT — NHL (@NHL) October 29, 2025

Geekie leads the league in goals since January 12, 2025, recording 31 over that span. It was his breakout in the second half of last season that made him one of the team's top forwards, and he has shown this season that it wasn't just a fluke. He is currently on pace for over 50 goals and is showing the world that his shot is elite.

It's no massive surprise that Pastrnak sits a goal behind Geekie in second place. He put the team on his back last season when Brad Marchand left the team due to an injury, and was then traded to the Florida Panthers. There were plenty of games that the Bruins shouldn't have won, but Pastrnak dragged them to the finish line by scoring his own goals or setting up Geekie.

The Bruins might have two of the top scorers since January 12, 2025, but that is where their success stops. They have a 17-27-5 record since that day, earned themselves a spot in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, and look like they are on their way to vying for the top pick again in 2026. If you said that Geekie and Pastrnak have been the team's only consistent bright spots, then you wouldn't be lying.

Bruins fans are only left to imagine what the team could look like if Don Sweeney was competent enough to build a roster around Pastrnak and Geekie. If those players were scoring at this pace and also had other members of the roster carrying their weight, the Bruins would still be Stanley Cup contenders. Instead, they sit near the bottom of the league.

Geekie has consistently been on a line with Pastrnak since he caught fire, but that has been changing since Marco Sturm took over. With Geekie playing more with Fraser Minten and Tanner Jeannot on the third line, his scoring pace might take a slight hit. However, if it helps the team secure more wins, fans will trade off Geekie being the league's top scorer for a chance to see him in the postseason.