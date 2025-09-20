Boston Bruins forward has blunt answer on expectations following huge breakout year

As the Boston Bruins were going through the struggles of the 2024-25 season, one player continued to chug along without skipping a beat. Morgan Geekie set a career-high in goals with 17 in 2023-24, his first season with Boston, but nobody saw his outburst from last year coming.

Geekie scored 33 goals, won the NESN 7th Player Award at the end of the season, and surpassed expectations by a mile. He was rewarded in the offseason with a brand new contract from general manager Don Sweeney for six years, and $33 million contract with a cap hit of $5.5 million. Now, there are going to be a lot of eyes on him this season to see if he can live up to that deal.

Bruins forward Morgan Geekie has "nothing to lose" in 2025-26

Yes, a lot of eyes are going to be on him to see if he can come close to repeating that number of goals this upcoming season. First-year coach Marco Sturm would certainly take 30 goals or so from him, not having to top 33. If that happens, then the Bruins could be in business in terms of contending for a playoff spot; however, the 27-year-old wing says he has nothing to lose this winter.

“I’ve got nothing to lose,” said Geekie. “Like, if I don’t, I don’t. I think we’ve got a lot of steps to take as a team before I kind of focus on that. This is a group that I’m super happy with. I love the additions we made, and I think a lot of people outside this room don’t believe that we can get the job done.

“I’m sure nobody that’s interviewing me now thought I was going to score 33 goals last year.''

Never mind that nobody interviewing him thought he was going to score 33 goals, but neither did most, if not all, of the fanbase. He came out of nowhere to have the season he had, and now he's going to need to find a scoring touch again this season.

Playing with David Pastrnak and an improving health-wise Elias Lindholm certainly helped, but hopefully, wherever Sturm places him in the lineup, he can produce somewhere close to last year without shattering another career-high. If that happens, then the Black and Gold are in business.