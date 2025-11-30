Is Morgan Geekie ever going to stop scoring? It's getting to the point where Boston Bruins fans are tuning in expecting the bubble to burst, but then out of nowhere, he unleashes a shot that looks like the hardest one ever taken.

Even though we know the 28.6% shooting percentage won't last, sometimes Geekie's shots seem almost impossible to stop. It's no coincidence that when David Pastrnak is in the lineup, Geekie now takes his spot on the left flank for the first powerplay unit.

Speaking of Pastrnak being out of the lineup, the concern was where the offense would come from until he returned. Friday afternoon's game against the New York Rangers looked exactly how people would've imagined without him, but lo and behold, it was Geekie putting the offense on his back on Saturday night to grab two points at home against the Detroit Red Wings.

Geekie's two goals gave him 20 on the season, which allowed Ty Anderson to post a rare list to his X account that actually paints the Bruins in a positive light. The usual lists show how often the Bruins allow a goal in the final minute of a period, in the minutes after a goal for, or on the first three shots of the game.

Morgan Geekie moves into elite Bruins company as he continues on scoring tear

Geekie was the 12th player in Bruins history to score 20 goals in the first 27 games of the season. He joins Pastrnak on the list, who despite all his success, has only done it once in the 2019-20 season. The only players who did it more than once are current president Cam Neely (2X) and Phil Esposito (4X).

The list also includes fan favorites from Esposito's era in Peter McNab and Ken Hodge, and a collection of players who set the mark in 1920s. Simply put, in the long history of the Bruins, there haven't been many players who started the season as well as Geekie.

Even though Geekie seems like he is up to the task, the hope is that Pastrnak won't be out for long. He was able to score once against the Rangers and twice against the Red Wings, but you don't want Geekie carrying the offense by himself for too long. However, if the Bruins are going to have success this season, hockey fans better start realizing that Geekie is one of the team's stars now.