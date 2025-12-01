How Morgan Geekie turned into an NHL superstar for the Bruins

How did Morgan Geekie turn himself into an NHL superstar in just a year and a half?

A year ago, he was the “nice depth piece” on a bargain deal. Now he is chasing Rocket Richard numbers, locked in long term, and even getting quiet Team Canada buzz without anyone rolling their eyes. So how did a third line tweener turn into a guy putting up superstar production?

From expansion afterthought to TD Garden headliner

Geekie’s path never screamed future star. He was a third round pick by Carolina in 2017, bounced between depth minutes and healthy scratches, then became expansion draft bait for Seattle. He did not crack 10 goals in a season until he landed in Boston.

The Bruins originally signed him in 2023 as a cheap, versatile middle six option, hoping he could give them some scoring behind the top line. Instead, Year 2 turned into a full breakout. He popped for 33 goals and 57 points in 77 games in 2024 25, led the Bruins in goals, finished second in points, and earned the NESN 7th Player Award. That run helped him land a six year, 33 million dollar extension and moved him from “good value signing” to “part of the core.”

This season, he has somehow taken another step. Early in 2025 26, Geekie is sitting on 20 goals and 26 points, tied for the league lead in goals. That is no longer a hot streak. That is the kind of output you expect from a star , and if he stays healthy, there is no reason he cannot hang around the Rocket conversation all year.

Opportunity that finally matches the talent

The biggest reason Geekie looks like a superstar right now is simple. The role finally fits the player.

In Carolina and Seattle, he was the classic “nice underlying numbers, no real runway” guy. Fourth line minutes, defensive zone starts, and short leashes rarely turn into 30 goal seasons. Scouts saw skill, but most reports framed him as a sheltered offensive forward with limited upside.

Boston gave him everything that takes “interesting” and turns it into “impact.” He moved into the top six instead of fighting for fourth line scraps. He got stable linemates and real chemistry instead of constant line juggling. He started playing with other offensive players instead of plug and play grinders. He earned real power play time instead of a temporary PP2 cameo until someone else got healthy.

Geekie also did his part. His game has rounded out every year in Boston. He is more responsible defensively, stronger on pucks, and better at using his six foot three frame to win battles and get inside position instead of hovering on the perimeter. The skill was always there. The combination of a bigger role, a more mature all around game, and the ability to stay in the lineup every night is what turned him from “nice depth guy who might pop” into a go to scorer.

The quiet details that make him “that guy”

Superstar is not just about raw totals. It is about how a player tilts the ice when he is out there. Geekie is doing that in a lot of small ways that add up.

He has become a reliable faceoff option, hovering in that mid 40s to 50 percent range and taking draws in all three zones. That gives the coaching staff more freedom to use him in key situations, not just offensively sheltered ones.

His versatility also matters. He can play center or wing, which lets the Bruins either load up a power line or spread their offense without taking him out of his comfort zone. That flexibility makes it easier to keep him on the ice, especially when i njuries pile up and the lineup keeps changing.

Defensively, the staff no longer treats him like a sheltered offensive piece. He is trusted enough to go over the boards late in games, protecting leads as well as chasing goals. That trust was not there early in his career, and it is a big sign of how much his game has grown.

Then there is his hockey brain. A lot of his goals now come from timing and reads, not just a heavy shot. He slips into soft ice, times his routes through the zone, and arrives open just as the puck gets there. That is classic top six behavior, and it is a big reason why his scoring binge has not felt like a fluke.

Playing with Pastrnak obviously helps, but these last two games have made it pretty clear: Morgan Geekie is a star in his own right. #NHLBruins — Shamus Sullivan (@shamuspsullivan) November 30, 2025

So is Morgan Geekie really a superstar?

Right now, the numbers say he is playing like one. He followed up a 30 plus goal breakout with another season where he is right at the top of the league in goals. He is at the center of almost everything Boston does offensively. He looks like a player you can build around, not just a hot hand riding luck.

The long term question is where he settles. Maybe his shooting percentage cools off and he lands as a very good 30 goal, 60 point top six forward. Maybe he really does live in that 35 to 40 goal range and stays on every Rocket and Olympic watchlist for the rest of his prime. Either way, as long as he keeps this role, keeps his two way standard high, and stays healthy enough to be in the lineup every night, the Bruins are going to keep looking smart for betting big on him.

The rest of the league might still be trying to figure out how a “nice depth piece” turned into this version of Morgan Geekie, but all it took was giving him a shot to prove it.