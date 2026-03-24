Bruins' GM Don Sweeney lit the match and walked away when it comes to James Hagens

It took longer than some expected after the Boston College hockey team was eliminated from the Hockey East Tournament in the semifinals on Friday night at the TD Garden before top prospect James Hagens joined the Boston Bruins.

Late Monday night, in typical Bruins fashion, they announced in a news dump just before midnight EST that Hagens agreed to a PTO and will report to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). He is set to make his debut Wednesday night against Springfield.

The route the Bruins are taking is not surprising, and one that current stars Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak began the same way. I'm not saying he's going to be as good as either of those players, but for context, that's where two of Boston's best players right now began their careers.

Before the Bruins took on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the TD Garden on Tuesday night, general manager Don Sweeney met with the media about Hagens and made an interesting comment about when Hagens will make his way to Boston.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney points to who makes the decision to bring up James Hagens

Sweeney told the media that it'll be up to Marco Sturm as to when and if Hagens eventually makes his way to Boston.

Don Sweeney on Hagens starting in Providence and whether he might get NHL reps this season:



"Ultimately, it'd be Marco's decision in terms of who goes in and who comes out of the lineup, and James may or may not be part of that.



"But deep down, this just gives him the… — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 24, 2026

So what do we take away from that? One would like to think that the general manager would have a say when his top prospect makes his NHL debut, no? Seems odd that roster decisions like that don't go through him.

Second, this reeks of either Sturm or Sweeney not wanting to disrupt what the Bruins are doing right now, fighting for a playoff spot. If that is the case, then opinions will vary on what people think. Hagens will eventually be in Boston and just maybe they want him to work his game as a pro for a bit in the AHL. It can't hurt.