Bruins GM Don Sweeney can't ignore the signs from the rest of the Eastern Conference

The NHL Draft is still three days away, and as far as things are concerned with the Boston Bruins, it's all quiet. Unfortunately for some of the other teams in the Western Conference, that isn't the case. Also, unfortunately for the Bruins, they are slowly falling behind the rest of the conference.

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Over the last 48 hours, trades have been running wild throughout the NHL, and most of them include Eastern Conference teams that are passing the Black and Gold in terms of looking ahead to the postseason next spring. The Bruins and Sweeney need to answer some of the moves made by other teams in the East before they fall further behind than they already are.

Bruins must respond to Eastern Conference teams offseason moves

At the time this article is being written, these teams in the Eastern Conference have swung big already, while Don Sweeney is standing pat,

Florida Panthers: Acquired Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators.

Acquired Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators. Washington Capitals: Acquired Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues.

Acquired Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues. Toronto Maple Leafs: Acquired Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Acquired Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ottawa Senators: Acquired William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks.

Acquired William Eklund from the San Jose Sharks. Boston Bruins: Signed Attillio Biasca.

Bruins need to start making moves

If Sweeney decides to run it back next season, well, that's simply not going to be good enough. Sure, re-signing Viktor Ardvidsson is an option, but not one that's going to be a difference-maker. Re-signing Andrew Peeke is not going to move the needle. In fact, that would push the fanbase over the edge.

There are some players who are still available in the trade market that Sweeney could deal for, which would be a response to what other teams are doing. However, with it being a seller's market, just how willing is Sweeney to sell? Could he trade for Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers? What about Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks? There has to be some kind of response, no?

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If Sweeney stands pat and runs it back, well, the fire Sweeney chants will get louder early and often next season. However, there is still time for Sweeney to strike and we'll see what he does.