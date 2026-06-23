When you look around at all the trades that have been made over the last few days, there is one thing that really stands out. All of them have been in the Atlantic Division, which means teams like the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens will need to keep a close eye on the moves being made and address their rosters accordingly.

The Bruins made the playoffs last season, a year when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs had down years. The thing is, both Toronto and Florida have improved their roster and will continue to do so in order to get back in the playoffs.

For the Bruins, there is an area that they could address to keep on par with the other teams making moves. That would be down the middle, and the most ideal target for them would be Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks. If they were able to land him, it would at least help them keep up with the moves that the Panthers and Maple Leafs have made so far.

Why Elias Pettersson would be a fit for the Boston Bruins

The Bruins' biggest need as they enter the offseason is a top-line center. They have Elias Lindholm, but he fits more as a number two. Pettersson would be able to fill that role as the number one center. This would give David Pastrnak another elite player to play with. He's been playing with Pavel Zacha, but Pettersson raises Pastrnak just like Pastrnak does for his linemates.

Adding an elite talent like Pettersson would completely transform Boston’s top-six forward group. He plays a highly intelligent, 200-foot game that aligns perfectly with the Bruins' style of play, on both sides of the puck.

With their divisional rivals loading up on star power, making a blockbuster trade for Pettersson would be the ultimate response, even if it means parting with some younger roster players or draft capital. Giving the Bruins the legitimate top-line center they need to remain a top contender in the Atlantic.