The Bruins and the rest of the NHL is put on blast after Panthers blockbuster trade

When it was clear that the Florida Panthers were going to miss the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, that opened the door for eight teams in the Eastern Conference to take advantage of their absence. The two-time defending Cup champions had too many injuries to overcome this season.

However, if there was one thing that everyone knew when the season ended, the Florida Panthers were going to come back and likely come back with anger. The Carolina Hurricanes took full advantage of the Panthers' absence by steamrolling through the East and then took down the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

It's a good thing that Rod Brind'Amour and his club made their run, as it appears that the East is once again going to go through South Florida.

Florida Panthers pull off major blockbuster deal and acquire Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators

Early on Sunday afternoon, Florida sent young right wing Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken for the 25th pick in this week's Entry Draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2027 from either the Columbus Blue Jackets or the Philadelphia Flyers. Little did the Kraken know they were opening the door for a blockbuster later on Sunday afternoon.

First reported by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Panthers acquired Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators for two first-round picks in this week's draft, the No. 9 and 25 picks, a first-round pick in 2029, and a second-round pick in 2030, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Good grief, the Florida Panthers are about to become a huge wagon.

This is devastating news for not only the Bruins but the rest of the Eastern Conference and the NHL. You knew Florida was going to be back with a vengeance next season, little did anyone know just how huge of an offseason move they would make.

This should have Bruins general manager Don Sweeney in scramble mode, as well as the rest of the Atlantic Division and the league. Running it back is not an option for the Black and Gold if they have visions of making the postseason, as that would leave them on the outside looking in. Not an ideal spot to be in right now for Sweeney and the Bruins.