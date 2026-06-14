Bruins fans should not overreact to latest free agent signing by GM Don Sweeney

Last week, the Boston Bruins lost a veteran forward from their organization when Patrick Brown signed overseas to continue his career. It wasn't surprising that the 34-year-old was going the route he did as his it became more and more bleak that he would be able to crack and NHL roster.

He spent the last couple of seasons in the Bruins organization, primarily in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. He had a couple of stops in Boston in the NHL for a cup of coffee, but being the veteran he is, he saw the writing on the wall for next season and beyond. It just wasn't going to happen.

There could some roster turnover in Boston this season, but there is also going to be some roster turnover with Providence as well. Brown is already gone and there is going to likely be more players who also exit. Boston general manager Don Sweeney is beginning the steps to help assistant GM Evan Gold build a P-Bruins roster a couple of weeks before NHL free agency opens.

Bruins announce signing of Attilio Biasca

On Sunday morning, the Bruins announced that they have signed forward Attilio Biasca to a two-year contract with an AAV of $980,000. Now, before fans overreact, this is a signing that is building depth in the AHL with Providence.

Biasca spent the last couple of seasons in the Swiss National League with EV Zug and in 129 games, he recorded 30 goals and 22 assists. He also spent time in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads with 37 goals and 44 assists in 118 games. Bisaca also suited up for Switzerland in the 2026 IIHF World Championship and had a goal and three assists.

The 23-year-old Biasca is again destined for the AHL with Providence. It is not uncommon for teams to begin signing depth players ahead of free agency and potential trades before the NHL Entry Draft later this month. Boston has also locked up Lukas Reichel, who they acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the trade deadline back in March.