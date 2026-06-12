Bruins veteran castoff bolting organization for greener pastures

Changes are coming this offseason for the Boston Bruins. Most fans know that and expect changes to happen throughout the organization when it comes to the roster. Most changes will likely happen in Boston, but there are going to be some changes coming to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

This past season, the P-Bruins had a tremendous regular season with a mixture of veterans and younger players. However, some of those veterans are likely going to have to have some decisions made about their future in the organization. On Friday, one made a decision, and it wasn't surprising.

Patrick Brown leaves Bruins organization

For the last three years, the 34-year-old Brown has been part of the Black and Gold organization. He played in 26 games combined during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. After spending last season in the AHL with Providence, Brown has decided to leave the organization and head overseas to continue his career.

Brown is leaving and heading to DEL's Adler Mannheim, who signed him for the 2026-27 season. It's not surprising that Brown is leaving, as the writing was on the wall this past season. In 71 regular season games, he had 20 goals and 34 assists with a whopping plus/minus of plus-36.

The Michigan native played his college hockey at Boston College, where he was a captain for the Eagles under legendary head coach Jerry York. Brown also spent time with the Philadelphia Flyers, but he primarily played in the AHL with three different teams, including Providence.

You can understand why Brown is leaving, as it wasn't likely that he was going to be able to find his way onto the Bruins roster in Boston next season or any other NHL roster. This move opens up another roster spot for the P-Bruins, as it remains to be seen how Boston general manager Don Sweeney goes about rounding out rosters in Boston and Providence.