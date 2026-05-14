Bruins announce first free agent re-signing and it's not who fans would expect

At the trade deadline back in March, the Boston Bruins were a team stuck in the middle of nowhere. They were fighting for one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots, but the question was, were they a real postseason contender? If so, what moves would general manager Don Sweeney make?

As it turns out, it was a quiet deadline and rightfully so. Even though Boston was fighting for a playoff berth, going all-in was not the right decision. However, after the 3 p.m. deadline passed and just when it looked like they were going to do anything, they made a minor move.

Boston acquired forward Lukas Reichel from the Vancouver Canucks in a minor deal. The former first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks has not yet gotten consistent time in the NHL. Sweeney and the Bruins are hoping he can and are bringing him back.

Bruins re-sign forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year contract

There are a lot of free agent decisions that the Bruins front office has this summer, and Sweeney has locked up one of the pending free agents, signing Reichel to a one-year, $950,000 contract. The 17th overall pick by Chicago in the 2020 Entry Draft, he played in 10 regular-season games for the Black and Gold with a goal and three points. He played in one postseason game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Again, Reichel has yet to find a consistent footing in the NHL, and re-signing with the Bruins, he'll get a chance under Sturm. However, this is another signing by Sweeney that is a potential block for more prospects from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) being able to make the roster in Boston next season.

Reichel is a speedy forward, but just another bottom-six forward for Boston. Re-signing him gives Sturm another option and provides organizational depth, but other than that, it's just another roadblock for Bruins prospects.