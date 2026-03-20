Lukas Reichel served his purpose in the Bruins' bounce-back win

The Boston Bruins didn't have many expectations for Lukas Reichel after acquiring him from the Vancouver Canucks for a sixth-round pick. It was possible that he wouldn't even get a chance in Boston if the offense hadn't faltered, but as things got bleak over the last week, the front office and primarily Marco Sturm decided it was time to give the German a chance.

Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm have been a massive part of the problem for the Bruins. Lindholm struggled on a line with David Pastrnak, so they moved him to the third line with Geekie, who was also having a tough time. The move proved the popular theory that two wrongs don't make a right, as the pair had a couple of ugly nights. Sturm hoped that Reichel would add a different element.

Reichel isn't the most physical player, but he has some speed on the forecheck and plenty of offensive skill when his team gets possession. There can be some ugly moments in the defensive zone, but like Geekie, the offensive moments can be elite. With a goal and an assist in his Bruins debut, Reichel gave hope that this gamble from the front office is another one that's going to work.

Marco Sturm on Lukas Reichel’s debut and how he positively impacted Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm:



“The had a few good rushes just because of (Reichel’s speed). They had some good breakouts just because of it. You know, they scored a couple goals. There was a few turnover… pic.twitter.com/w46Gx6Rb4v — Tom Calautti (@TCalauttis) March 20, 2026

The question will be whether Reichel is a long-term option for the organization. If James Hagens eventually signs this season, it feels like the third-line left wing might be a place where he could start. Is Reichel going to force Sturm's hand to find a different player to take out of the lineup, or is the thinking that if Reichel fits well with Geekie and Lindholm, then Hagens could fit even better as a similar style player with higher skill?

Lukas Reichel on scoring at TD Garden in his first game as a Bruin: “It's awesome. I think the crowd is always amazing, even when I played here against the Bruins, and it feels even better if you play for them.”



Reichel had a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ 6-1 win over… pic.twitter.com/Ku7oH1jUIz — WEEI (@WEEI) March 20, 2026

Until then, Reichel looks to have earned the chance to get another game in the role. The Bruins will need him to show up in a big way again on Saturday night, as they are staring in the face of what could be the biggest game of the season to this point. If the Bruins are going to make the playoffs this season, beating the Detroit Red Wings on the road will go a long way.