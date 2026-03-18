Shocking Providence lineup change signals a possible reinforcement for Bruins

From an outside perspective, the Boston Bruins tallying four of a possible six points on their mini-road trip isn't the worst outcome. However, for anyone who watched the back-to-back overtime losses against the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens, it's clear that some of the magic the team had earlier in the season is starting to wear off.

The Bruins have been outperforming their offensive capabilities this season. It was an expected achilles heel before the season began, but thanks to some great play from the second line of Viktor Arvidsson, Pavel Zacha, and Casey Mittelstadt, the offense has been better than expected. While that line has been stepping up since the Olympic break, the other three lines look lifeless.

It seems like Marco Sturm and the front office have seen enough and are about to make a move to hopefully inject some offense into the group. The Providence Bruins are playing an important game on Wednesday night, and Lukas Reichel is a healthy scratch, likely paving the way for him to be in the lineup when the Bruins face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The club announced on Thursday that he has been called up on an emergency basis.

Lukas Reichel's fit in Bruins lineup

Reichel has just five points in 19 NHL games this season, but is three seasons removed from recording 15 points in 23 games with the Chicago Blackhawks. The hope is that playing under German head coach Marco Sturm could rejuvenate the forward, and despite Sturm's hesitation to bring him up when the Bruins first acquired him, it didn't take long for the Bruins to make the move.

The Bruins might be sadly mistaken if they think Reichel is going to solve a stagnant offense, even if he has five points in his first three games with Providence. He could add some extra scoring to the bottom six, but it'll be most interesting to see who comes out of the lineup to fit him in.

It's most likely that Alex Steeves and Mikey Essiymont will be the healthy scratches after alternating that role for most of the second half of the season. However, with the play of Elias Lindholm lately, you have to wonder whether he is dealing with an injury and Reichel could be a replacement for him.

If that is the case, fans aren't going to be too happy that Reichel got an opportunity before Matthew Poitras was given a second chance. Poitras played well before the Olympic break when he filled in for an injured Lindholm, and he has been playing well in Providence.