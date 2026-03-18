3 Boston Bruins takeaways from demoralizing overtime loss to Canadiens

Coming off a disappointing 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night after allowing the game-winner with 6.2 seconds left, the Boston Bruins were trying to close out a three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens with a road win. Two key points were up for grabs with the Bruins entering the game one point behind the Habs in the standings for third place in the Atlantic Division.

For the second straight night, the Bruins got a point. For the second straight night, the Bruins suffered overtime heartbreak when Cole Caulfield buried the game-winner with 22 seconds left to secure a huge second point and remain two points up on the Black and Gold. Here are three takeaways from another frustrating Boston loss.

Bruins puck possession in defensive zone was costly

Stop me if you've heard this before: the Bruins struggle with puck possession in their own end, and it costs them. It was very costly for the first two Canadiens goals. It is easy to blame playing on a back-to-back, but this has been an issue lately and really all season long. It was really costly Tuesday night.

Leading 1-0 in the first period, the Bruins had puck possession at the blueline, but defenseman Andrew Peeke made a pass to Pavel Zacha in his skates. he was not able to control it, and the puck went to Montreal. Nick Suzuki was alone in front of the Boston net, and after a couple of dekes, he buried a backhander to tie the game.

In the second period, and the Bruins leading 2-1, Boston was hemmed in their own end and possession to clear it once, not twice, but three times. They failed to clear, and Josh Anderson ended up redirecting a shot from the point by Swayman to tie the game again, 2-2.

Bruins power play stinks again

The Bruins got an early power play early in the game with a double minor issued to Montreal, and Zacha scored his first of two goals on the man advantage. Boston failed to connect on the second end of the double-minor before things went off the rails in the second period.

Two Montreal minors gave the Black and Gold two power plays, and they generated zero shots on either one. In fact, on the second one, they tried three straight zone entries that were cleared. To compound matters, Boston once again allowed a breakaway before Zacha opened the scoring and Swayman had to make an unbelievable save on Anderson. That can't happen.

Bruins finish trip with four out of possible six points

Going 1-0-2 on the trip and getting four out of a possible six points is big for the Black and Gold, given their road struggles this year. They are still below .500 away from the TD Garden, but at this point in the season, banking points is the goal every night.

Sure, the way things went down, you feel like they should have gotten all six. Against Montreal, they had possession for the first part of the extra session, and Zacha had a chance to win it on a breakaway and missed the net. Naturally, the Canadiens go down the other end and win it with 22 seconds left. Gut punch after gut punch.