Meet Lukas Reichel: Bruins' trade deadline acquisition is a buy-low option

The Boston Bruins' biggest acquisition of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline was Lukas Reichel. It might be a little underwhelming, but given some of the bigger names didn't move because of astronomical asks and some of the deals that did happen were overpayments, it isn't the biggest deal that Don Sweeney stood pat. Instead, the general manager took a swing at a project that the organization has been successful with over the past year.

Reichel adds another Olympian to the Bruins' roster. He had a good showing for Team Germany with two goals and an assist in five games, but he hasn't been able to translate that success to the NHL level this season. The Chicago Blackhawks traded him to the Vancouver Canucks after recording two goals and two assists in five games in Chicago, but he had just one assist in 14 games before being sent to the AHL.

At the very least, Reichel is going to be a massive piece to the Providence Bruins' run at a Calder Cup. It's unknown whether Sweeney is going to bring Reichel to the NHL for the remainder of the regular season, but if he doesn't, the addition of Reichel in the minors could lead to Sweeney giving Matthew Poitras or even Fabian Lysell an extended look in Boston.

Lukas Reichel and Marco Sturm could form a good connection

Reichel is just three seasons removed from recording 15 points in 23 games with Chicago. He was a target that Causeway Crowd circled back in October when he was on the trade block, as if there was anyone who could get the most out of the forward, it's the only German head coach in the league, Marco Sturm.

It might've seemed like a random addition for the Bruins, but the Sturm connection has this deal making a ton of sense. Sturm is already one-for-one with his insistence to pick up Jonathan Aspriot in the offseason, and he might feel like he has the inside track on Reichel. If Sturm goes two-for-two and revitalizes the 23-year-old's career, it'd be a massive victory.

If Sturm can't get through to him, the Bruins only sacrificed a sixth-round pick. With plenty of other picks in the cupboard and the low hit rate on late-round picks, it's worth the risk.