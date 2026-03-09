Why Don Sweeney's trade history is good news for Bruins' Lukas Reichel gamble

From the outset, the Boston Bruins' acquisition of Lukas Reichel doesn't seem like one of the most massive moves for the team's future. There is a chance he doesn't even play in Boston this season, as his one hope for getting time, a fellow German in head coach Marco Sturm, said he doesn't have a plan to play in the NHL this season. Nevertheless, there are some reasons not to count out the possibility that Don Sweeney made another shrewd move.

I wouldn’t put too much thought into this. Here is Marat Khusnutdinov’s card from last year. #NHLBruins https://t.co/geKHR0LXQ2 pic.twitter.com/ay6Xbnn1On — Jared (@jjhockey_15) March 6, 2026

JFresh's models rarely steer anyone wrong. The social media analyst had Marat Khusnutdinov with similar analytics to Reichel at this time last year when the Bruins acquired the Russian. Most fans saw him as a throwaway piece at the trade deadline, but the forward is quickly becoming a key cog in the lineup this season.

Khusnutdinov had a headstart at this point that Reichel doesn't have. The Bruins inserted the forward into the lineup instantly last season, and he had a chance to get comfortable in Boston before his breakout this season. Unfortunately, Reichel isn't going to get that opportunity this year by all accounts, and there could be more forwards signing in Boston soon to block up the depth even further.

Khusnutdinov and Reichel are a bit of an interesting comparison. Khusnutdinov was known more for his defensive play when he joined the Bruins, but he has shown some offensive flashes this season. Reichel has already shown he can be an offensive contributor, but it's the other parts of his game that have taken him out of favor with past organizations and left him behind in his offensive game.

The Bruins have a bit more of a project ahead of them if they want to turn Reichel into an NHL player. They'll need to help him rediscover his offensive game, but they'll also have to turn him into a replacement-level defensive player. If there's one organization that isn't going to accept him lacking on the defensive end, it's the Bruins.

Bruins fans can look at these charts and imagine Reichel coming out of nowhere to be a contributor. However, the teams that have passed on him recently, along with some of those underlying numbers, show that it isn't going to be as simple as it was with Khusnutdinov. Credit to Sweeney for taking a swing, though.