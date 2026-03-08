Bruins fans should be watching the Hockey East tournament for one major reason

The one problem with drafting players from major college programs is that their seasons usually run longer than anyone else and any chance of signing them towards the end of the season usually has to wait until the NHL team's final few games. The Boston Bruins assumed that would be the case for James Hagens at Boston College, but some poor play from the Eagles over the past few weeks should have fans keeping a close eye on the Hockey East tournament.

The Eagles fell out of the NPI with their loss on Saturday night. The only way Boston College can make the NCAA tournament now is if they win the Hockey East tournament, which seems unlikely unless Greg Brown can turn his team around over the next week of practices. If Hagens and the Eagles fail to win the tournament, the Bruins' top prospect could be in the lineup as early as March 24 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

There are no guarantees that Hagens will sign his entry-level deal once Boston College's season ends, but considering the forward thought he could've signed it at the start of this season, it's unlikely his mind has changed. While the Eagles have been struggling, Hagens has been on a tear along with fellow Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau.

ESPN commentator Sean McDonough threw a bit of water on the fire during the Bruins' win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He briefly mentioned that in a conversation with Don Sweeney before the game, the general manager didn't seem as certain that Hagens would be in the lineup this season. It might've just been Sweeney playing it coy, but with some of the team's development decisions in the past, it wouldn't be completely out of character if they sent him to Providence first.

What can Bruins fans expect from James Hagens?

Some Bruins fans seem to be already penciling Hagens in on the wing alongside Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak. If not, they wouldn't hate to see him team up with Fraser Minten on the third line to see if there's any chemistry there for the long-term future of the club. Either way, the fans might want to pump the brakes on the expectations.

Ryan Leonard left Boston College in a similar scenario last season to join the Capitals. He had one goal in nine regular season games, then recorded just one assist in eight playoff games. It was a bit of a disappointing debut for Hagens' former teammate.

Leonard is now one of the Capitals' better forwards, and he looked great in the game against the Bruins on Saturday. If Hagens' pro career starts low, it isn't time to panic, but fans have to be aware that he might not be the missing piece to a long postseason run.