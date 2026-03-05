NHL insider drops some major but unsurprising news on Boston Bruins top prospect

As we enter March, this is a big month in the hockey world. First, the NHL trade deadline is closing in on Friday at 3 p.m. EST, and the deals are already beginning to happen. So far, it's been quiet on the Boston Bruins front.

While the Bruins are fighting for playoff positioning, some of their prospects are fighting to get into the NCAA Tournament. Boston will likely be represented in the NCAA Tournament this month, but how many get in remains to be seen. Boston College has several Black and Gold prospects on its roster, and it is on the tournament bubble.

Whether they get in or not remains to be seen, but one thing that could happen when the Eagles' season does end, all eyes will turn to top prospect James Hagens. Will he sign and join the Boston organization, or will he return for another season at BC? David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period might have dropped a hint as to what might be happening.

David Pagnotta drops some interesting James Hagens news

Pagnotta posted on X (formerly Twitter) some trade rumors, but also that some think that Hagens is going to sign with the Black and Gold. Truth be told, maybe the bigger news would be if Hagens doesn't sign his entry-level deal.

Last June, Hagens dropped to the Bruins with the seventh overall pick, which was stunning for someone who was once thought of as the top pick in the draft. He is having another strong season at Boston College and wanted to turn pro after being drafted last year, but without a doubt, returning to college was the right decision for him in 2025-26.

If he signs, he could be added as a young player to a lineup that already has Fraser Minten in it, and adding another talented player like Hagens would help build for the future. For now, it's just rumors, but nobody would be surprised if it came to reality in a few weeks.