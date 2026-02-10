Greg Brown's quote on Bruins draft pick James Hagens should be music to fans' ears

It isn't very often that the Boston Bruins are picking in the top 10 of any NHL Entry Draft. However, last season was a forgettable one for general manager Don Sweeney and his team. They finished last in the Atlantic Division and tied for the basement in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers.

When it came to the NHL Draft Lottery last May, the Bruins ended up with the seventh overall pick in last June's draft. Nobody could have predicted what was about to happen. Once seen as the first overall pick of the entire draft, James Hagens was sitting undrafted when it came time for Sweeney to make his pick. It was almost too good to be true.

Sweeney had a no-brainer decision to select the Boston College forward. There was some thought after the draft as to whether or not Hagens was going to leave BC to head for the pros or return to Chestnut Hill. He chose the latter, and his entire well-rounded game came on display in the annual Beanpot the last two weeks.

Bruins prospect wins Beanpot MVP honors after leading BC to first title in 10 years

Over the last two Mondays, Hagen had two goals and three assists as BC captured its first Beanpot championship since 2016 after beating Harvard in the semifinals a week ago, then taking down crosstown rival Boston University, 6-2, in Monday night's Championship Game. After scoring two goals and picking up an assist against the Crimson a week ago, Hagens turned playmaker and picked up a pair of assists against the Terriers. It earned him MVP honors. After the game, BC coach Greg Brown explained how Hagens' game has evolved in his second year with the Eagles.

“James is always able to create offense,” Brown said. “You get drafted that high for a reason — the offensive side of the puck, which is the hardest thing to do. But what we’ve really been impressed with is how he’s rounded out his game.”

What has been impressive is that Hagens was drafted as a center, and he will likely play that position once he gets to the NHL. This year for Boston College, Hagens has slid to the wing, which brings different responsibilities, but that hasn't slowed him down. He's even protecting late leads and playing a solid 200-foot game.

“We want to put him out now when we’re protecting a lead against the other team’s top players because he’s really added so many dimensions of detail,” Brown said. “So it’s not only that he’s creating chances and getting his points. We know he can do that. He’s really much more well-rounded now. Credit to him for working hard on that stuff. Because that’s not the enjoyable part of the game. He’s been huge and will be huge going forward for us.”

It remains to be seen what happens next month after BC's season comes to an end, whenever that is, but the future is clearly bright for Hagens and the Bruins, no matter where they ask him to play.