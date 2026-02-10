Bruins prospects end 10-year Boston College Beanpot drought with offensive outburst

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has built a Boston College to Causeway Street pipeline with prospects over the last couple of seasons in the NHL Entry Drafts. Currently, there are six members of Boston College who have been drafted by the Black and Gold.

The Eagles entered the 73rd annual Beanpot Championship Game on Monday night looking to end a 10-year drought of capturing the sought-after trophy. Thanks to three Boston prospects, Dean Letourenau, Andre Gasseau, and James Hagens, BC is bringing the trophy back to Chestnut Hill.

Gasseau scored a pair of power-play goals, Hagens picked up two assists, and Letourneau sealed the game with a goal late in the third period as Boston College took down crosstown rival Boston University, 6-2, at the TD Garden.

Boston College wins its first Benapot title in 10 years thanks to three Bruins' prospects

It has been 10 long years in between titles, but Bruins prospects made sure that they were not going to be denied this season. Gasseau, who has missed significant time with injuries this year, scored two goals on the man-advantage. Hagens, the Bruins' seventh overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft, had a pair of assists. After scoring in the semifinals against Harvard, he made an impact as a playmaker this year. He earned MVP honors after recording two goals and five points in the two games.

Maybe the biggest breakout prospect of the group this season for Boston College has been 2024 first-round draft pick Letourneau, who had a huge impact in the game. Literally. He was a net-front presence on a Lukas Gustafsson shot from the point on the power-play in the second period that found its way into the net. After BU cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third period, he answered with a goal on a nice move in-tight and aslick backhander for a 5-2 lead.

All season long, the Bruins' prospects for Boston College have been stepping up, and that was the case against Boston University in their biggest game of the season.