Bruins rising prospect explains college decision after monster night against Harvard

When the 2024-25 season ended for the Boston Bruins with an overtime loss at home to the New Jersey Devils last April, it ended one of the more frustrating seasons in a very long time in Boston. Not only did the Black and Gold miss the postseason, but they finished last in the Atlantic Division and tied with the Philadelphia Flyers in the basement of the Eastern Conference.

It was a disappointing season all around that led to a huge fire sale at the trade deadline for general manager Don Sweeney. He shipped out captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and forward Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, as just some of the moves. The returns are turning out to be well worth it.

When it came to Boston and the NHL Draft Lottery, it didn't appear that the Black and Gold had any luck when it came to where it landed. The Bruins landed in the seventh spot, as expected, but when it came to draft night, they struck gold. Once seen as the overall top pick, James Hagens fell to Sweeney at No. 7, and they quickly drafted the Boston College forward. Now in his second season in Chestnut Hill, he explained why he came to BC.

Bruins first-round pick explains reason for attending Boston College

Hagens powered his Eagles teammates to a 5-1 win over Harvard in the semifinals of the 73rd annual Beanpot Tournament at the TD Garden on Monday night. They will face off against Boston University in the Championship Game next Monday night after the Terriers took down Northeastern, 3-2, in a shootout. After the game, Hagens, who had two goals and an assist, spoke about why he picked BC when it was time to leave New York to play his college career.

“You know, it’s one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to go to school here, just the rich history of the Beanpot, just being able to step on that ice and be part of it,'' said Hagens. "It’s really special. Just grateful to be here and be in it.”

Hagens and his teammates have an opportunity to capture the school's first Beanpot championship in a decade next Monday night. He's 60 minutes away from winning a title for a school with a long and rich history in the tournament.