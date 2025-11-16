Dean Letourneau's initiation into the NCAA was an ugly one during the 2024-25 season. He played in nearly every game for the Boston College Eagles, but spent most of his time on the fourth line, recording just three assists. Letourneau wasn't a big factor for a good Eagles team, but Boston Bruins fans were a little too harsh on their 2024 first-round pick.

Letourneau prepared for the 2024-25 season with the belief that he would be spending the year in the USHL. It was a bridge between Canadian Prep Hockey and the NCAA, which any player should have, even if they're a towering presence like Letourneau.

However, Will Smith decided to sign with the San Jose Sharks late in the decision-making process, which left the Eagles scrambling to add depth to their forward group. They turned to their first-round commit in Letourneau, which even Don Sweeney admitted might've been a hindrance to his developmental track.

While Letourneau didn't resemble a typical first-round selection in his freshman season, he is proving in 2025-26 that the extra year at college didn't completely buoy his potential. The 2025-26 season is the freshman year that he was meant to have when he committed to the Eagles, and if it were, the nation would be singing his praises for his performance.

Why Dean Letourneau's 'real' freshman season is a better indicator of Bruins' future

Letourneau started the year on the third line, but he has been so good that Greg Brown stacked his first line with James Hagens moving to the wing and elevated Letourneau to center the second line. The Bruins' 2024 first rounder is no longer one of the team's forwards, as he is now the third-leading scorer with nine points in 11 games.

The six-foot-seven power forward didn't take a step back when he joined the second line. In fact, his production has been even better, and the Eagles are on a four-game winning streak. He has two goals and two assists over those four games, and has a +2 rating in each of the past three.

Letourneau had some hiccups at the start of the season, but his ice time has been steadily rising since a two-point outburst against RPI in the team's fourth game of the season. He had a career-high 19:37 in last Saturday's win over Vermont, and was again one of the busiest forwards this weekend, especially on Saturday night with Teddy Stiga out of the lineup.

Letourneau has been flexing his offensive muscle and is also looking like a much more physical presence, something the Bruins will love to see as he gets closer to joining the pro ranks. While Hagen's future at the center position is uncertain after some of Brown's recent decisions, the Bruins have to be happy with him, Letourneau, and Fraser Minten looking like the team's future pivots.