2025-26 will be a crucial developmental season for one Bruins prospect

Many people raised some eyebrows when the Boston Bruins moved into the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft but then reached on Dean Letourneau. For a team that didn't have an abundance of quality draft picks over the last decade, it felt like a good opportunity for Don Sweeney to supplement the prospect pool with more of a sure thing than a project. Taking a player whose highest level was Canadian Prep was an interesting choice to say the least.

Letourneau's upside is obvious given his massive size and untapped potential. The sky is the limit if he can put it all together, but people were keeping a close eye on whether the step-up in competition would be a detriment to his development. While Letourneau showed glimpses of using his size and didn't look out of place physically, his stat line of zero goals and three assists in 36 games looms large over the upcoming season.

It'd be nice for Letourneau to figure things out offensively this season and reward Sweeney for the chance that he took on the young forward. However, just a small improvement in his offensive game would be better than how no goals over an entire season looks. The entire front office knew that Letourneau would be a project, which means he does have a couple more years to give us a clearer picture.

Sweeney admitted in one of his offseason press conferences that Letourneau playing college hockey in 2024-25 might have been a mistake. He was planning to play a year in the USHL to bridge the gap between Canadian Prep and the NCAA, but once Will Smith signed his entry-level deal with the San Jose Sharks, Boston College had an opening in their forward group.

What does a good season look like for Dean Letourneau?

It'll be very important for fans not to place too many expectations on Letourneau for this season. If he is able to get over his growing pains from his freshman season, Letourneau should move up the lineup and establish a middle-six role. Playing in that part of the lineup should also lead to a higher point total, and fans will expect at least a double-digit output in that category.

It goes without saying that his first collegiate goal would also be a welcome sight. The Eagles have lost a lot of their offensive firepower from last season with Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault going pro, which means the opportunity is there for Letourneau to take some of the load.

Bruins fans will likely hope that he can find himself on a line with one of their many prospects to start developing some early chemistry. Regardless, the Eagles will be a must-watch for B's fans as they give a glimpse into the future of the franchise.