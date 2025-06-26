Don Sweeney admits Bruins' mistake with one of top prospects

Don Sweeney's media availability on Wednesday afternoon didn't feature a new Boston Bruins captain announcement or an ode to the new uniforms as some had expected. He mostly covered Friday's draft, which, for the time being, will offer him the chance to pick seventh overall. The media also asked him about free agency, but lost in all of the pressing news was his comments about last year's first-round pick, Dean Letourneau.

Letourneau was an interesting pick at the time, as he played Canadian prep school hockey with St. Andrews College and was on the way to the USHL. He's a massive human being, and it's clear that Sweeney and his colleagues drafted him because of his high upside, but it was a risk to take, considering he wasn't playing a very high level of hockey.

Letourneau's development curve sped up this past season when Will Smith signed his pro contract late with the San Jose Sharks. It opened up a spot for Letourneau to join the Boston College Eagles, an opportunity that he took after seemingly discussing it with the Bruins and his peers. A year after making the move, Sweeney made an interesting call to reveal to the assembled media that Letourneau's early enrollment may have been a mistake.

It was Sweeney saying the quiet part out loud at the press conference. It's easy to criticize the comments as someone who wasn't up in front of the spotlight, but it probably didn't do much for the already shattered confidence of Letourneau for Sweeney to admit that he flat out sucked last season. While the Eagles had another great season in Hockey East, Letourneau spent most of the season on the fourth line and recorded just three assists in 36 games.

Letourneau wasn't the only player on Boston College to struggle, as three other forwards, Connor Joyce, Brady Berard, and Jake Sondreal, played nearly every game and failed to record over six points. However, none of those players were first-round picks the previous season, and none of them are property of an NHL team. The following closest NHL property players were Will Skahan and Aidan Hreschuk with seven and nine points, respectively.

He was last in points among forwards who played over 30 games, and was the only forward who played more than FOUR games that didn't record a goal. Even Gentry Shamburger, a fifth-year senior from Atlanta, Georgia, had one goal in 21 games.

The Bruins aren't going to write Letourneau off. However, Sweeney can admit that sending him to the NCAA instead of giving him a year to dominate the USHL did nothing for his confidence. It just might be a smart move to keep it to himself and the rest of the front office next time.