Just when you think you got things figured out, a curve ball gets thrown at you.

Needing a win over the banged-up and struggling Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden to officially clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, things were looking good for the Boston Bruins. They led 1-0 after two periods and when taking a lead into the third period this year, therwere 31-1-4.

What seemed like a day they were destined to make the postseason turned into another frustrating final 20 minutes for the Black and Gold. Two miscues led to two Tampa Bay goals and a 2-1 Bolts win. It completes a season sweep for the Lightning of the Black and Gold. It was also the fourth game out of their last five where Boston scored one goal.

Goals are becoming difficult to come by, and everything Sturm has tried hasn't really worked. After the game, Sturm was asked about James Hagens making his NHL debut on Sunday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets, and he gave an update that will frustrate a lot of Boston fans.

Marco Sturm gives no James Hagens update for Sunday

Sturm was asked about Hagens making his debut on Sunday after signing his entry-level deal on Wednesday. He said he didn't know and he wasn't there yet.

Could James Hagens debut Sunday in Columbus after the Bruins’ loss to Tampa on Saturday?



Marco Sturm: “I don’t know. I'm just not there yet. I gotta look at some video today and decide tomorrow, and go from there.” pic.twitter.com/9E6JtTnrCG — WEEI (@WEEI) April 11, 2026

Ok, so let's help out Marco and make this easy for the first-year head coach. Your team has one goal in four of the last five games, all losses. Boston rolls out either Mikey Eyssimont, Alex Steeves, or Lukas Reichel as the third line wing. You're getting nothing from all of them, literally. Why not try Hagens?

If you're not going to give Hagens a shot now, well, then why did you sign him? Honestly, you're going to blow a year on his deal for him to learn things instead of playing with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL)? Hagens can't be any worse than Eyissmont, Steeves, or Reichel. If he is, then you have some very big problems for the future.

If the Bruins get into the playoffs, they are looking at a matchup with likely the Carolina Hurricanes after they dropped to the second wild-card slot after the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders on Saturday. Carolina would make quick work of this Boston team in four games, given their offensive struggles.

If it's not Sunday for James Hagens, then when is it?