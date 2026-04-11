3 takeaways from an extremely bad Boston Bruins loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

Coming off a four-game road trip where they went 0-2-2, the Boston Bruins were looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win of any kind. Leading through two periods, it looked good, but a subpar final 20 cost them.

Tampa Bay tallied two goals, including the game-winner with less than two minutes left in the regulation, to close out their four-game road trip with their first win in a week since, beating the Bruins at home. Here are three takeaways from a frustrating loss to the Lightning at the TD Garden.

Morgan Geekie scores again

After going 17 games without a goal, Morgan Geekie snapped that streak against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night in the Bruins' 6-5 overtime loss in Raleigh. Not only did he score on goal, but he potted a hat trick.

He tallied two of his goals in the first period as part of a three-goal outburst from the Black and Gold. They scored three goals in the first three games of the road trip, then buried three in the first 20 minutes. Hockey. Geekie capped off his hat trick in the second period.

Against the Lightning, he opened the scoring in the second period when he scored on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Charlie McAvoy. This is a good sign for the Black and Gold down the stretch, Geekie getting confidence again.

Third period miscues cost Bruins

Leading 1-0 going into the third period, the Bruins were 20 minutes away from the playoffs and they have been good. They were 31-1-4 while leading after two periods. However, two miscues were enough for the Bolts to steal a win.

Tampa Bay tied the game when Brandon Hagel scored on a breakaway after Jonathan Aspirot took a bad route to defend him. Then Casey Mittlestadt had a bad turnover in the defensive end that led to the game-winning goal by Emil Lillenburg, for just his fourth goal of the season. Just a bad loss at a bad time.

Pressure is on as Bruins heading out to Columbus

Sure, the Bruins could still get in the back door to the postseason if the other results all go their way on Saturday afternoon and at night. They can't count on that. They need to win again in Columbus on Sunday night, as you don't want to leave it to other teams to help you out. This is just the latest in a long list of missed opportunities.