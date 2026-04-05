4 Boston Bruins takeaways from third-period meltdown against Tampa Bay Lightning

After a bad loss, 2-1, to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins were looking to turn things around against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon in the front end of a back-to-back in less than 24 hours. For the first 37 minutes, things were going well for the Black and Gold. Then the last 23 minutes happened.

Tampa Bay scored three three third period goals to deal Boston their first regulation loss of the season when taking a lead into the final 20 minutes. Here are four takeaways from a second straight disappointing loss in the state of Florida in three days for Marco Sturm's team.

Details, details, details

The writing was on the wall late in the second period that there were some leaks in the Black and Gold's details. Tampa Bay did everything but score over the final couple of minutes. A lot of the shots missed the net, but Swayman came up with some big saves. However, it carries over to the third period.

Leading 1-0 early in the third period, the Bruins were on their heels and gave up the game-tying goal at 2:13 when Carle-Edouard D'Astous scored on a backhand off a rebound. Boston then was still on their heels, and the Lightning were smelling blood and pushing before eventually taking the lead on a Taylor Raddysh goal with under six minutes left. Missed opportunities.

Bruins power play once again comes up empty

Somehow, the Bruins entered the game with the ninth-ranked power play in the NHL. Considering how bad they have been since the Olympic break, it's stunning. The problem was Tampa Bay entered the game with the fourth-ranked penalty kill, and as expected, they shut down the Black and Gold's power play.

There were times where Boston made it easy with some bad zone entries and too much passing, but going 0-for-4 against a team like the Lightning puts more pressure on the system and playing it tighter against a team that is much more talented.

Jeremy Swayman plays well, but allows weak goal

It was another strong game from Swayman until late in the game. Tied 1-1 thanks to some saves he had in the first and second periods, he would like to have the game-winning goal back. Raddysh's shot from the right circle snuck through Swayman and into the net. You need to have a save there.

For 37 minutes, the Bruins did what they needed to against the Lightning and got a goal from Casey Mittlestadt. However, the last 23 minutes left a lot to be desired, and it cost the precious points in the standings. Now, a tough turnaround in Philadelphia awaits.

Bruins first loss leading after two periods is a costly one

Entering the third period with a lead this year, the Bruins were 31-0-4. They picked a bad time to not secure any points and suffer their first regulation loss of the season. The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators lost earlier in the afternoon. The Bruins still sit comfortably in a playoff spot, but considering the upcoming schedule, nothing is a given until the X is next to their name.