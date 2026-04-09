Bruins had no choice but to sign Hagens for key reason

The Boston Bruins made the right call in signing top prospect James Hagens to an ELC on Wednesday. The move comes with justifiably expectation, particularly with the Bruins needing all the scoring they can heading into the playoffs.

But there’s a broader issue at play with Hagens.

When the 19-year-old left Boston College at the end of the NCAA season to play in the AHL, he crossed a line no one has really tried to go back on. As insider Elliotte Friedman noted in the March 23 edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, no player has gone from the NCAA to the pros (AHL or NHL) and then back to the NCAA.

While technically it’s not illegal to do that (at least for hockey), the NCAA rules don’t explicitly allow athletes, regardless of sport, to make such a move. After all, NBA and NFL players don’t leave their respective programs, play in the pros, and then go back to, say, finish their degree.

Of course, there is no issue with being drafted and continuing in the NCAA. But once an athlete has signed their pro contract, they can’t really go back. It’s like trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube. Once it’s out, you can’t put it back in.

That’s the situation the Bruins faced with Hagens. While Friedman mused about the possibility of Hagens testing the system and trying to go back to Boston College for next season, the likelihood of that happening wasn’t exactly clear.

That’s why it made sense for Hagens to sign an ELC now. The Bruins could use him, and he could use the experience in the NHL. Whatever happens next season is another story entirely.

Hagens likely tested the waters before signing with Bruins

There’s a good chance that Hagens tested the waters before returning to the Bruins. Specifically, Hagens and his representation tried to see if a return to Boston College was a possibility for next season.

Likely, the NCAA nixed that idea, making an ELC the only real choice for Hagens moving forward. This assertion is nothing but hearsay on my end at this point. But I am confident that hypothesis will get some support in the coming weeks.

The only real question is the timing. By agreeing to this contract now, the Bruins “burned” the first year of Hagens’ ELC. For the player, it’s a good move. He gets one big year of service time off the board.

But for the club, they lose one year of team control at a solid price. Yes, Hagens can’t become a UFA until he’s 26. But the club moves one year closer to facing RFA status with Hagens. Perhaps the Bruins figure it’s a bridge they’ll cross when they get to it.

In the meantime, it seems that signing Hagens now is a better move for the player than the team. Maybe that first year is a nothing burger for the Bruins. As such, they’re cool with letting that year roll under the bridge.

As long as Hagens delivers on the promise everyone expects, it won’t really matter.