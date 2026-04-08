Boston Bruins make correct decision on the future of their top prospect

When the Boston College hockey team was eliminated in the semifinals of the Hockey East Tournament last month, the James Hagens watch was on. It wasn't a matter of if, but when?

Instead of signing his entry-level deal, he signed a tryout agreement and joined the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Instead of coming to Boston, the Black and Gold sent him to the AHL to get his feet wet in terms of the professional game. After struggling through a 0-2-2 road trip that ended with a 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, Boston canceled their scheduled practice. It was the right decision.

They will hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, and when they do, they'll have a new face on the ice.

Bruins sign James Hagens to entry-level contract

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bruins announced that they signed Hagens, the seventh overall pick in last June's draft, to his entry-level contract for three years with an annual NHL cap hit of $975,000. This is the right move, whether or not the Bruins wanted to burn a year. They had to do it.

Hagens is here.



The #NHLBruins have signed James Hagens to a three-year, entry-level contract.



📰: https://t.co/XLDGCytrSB pic.twitter.com/n1ap2IxfQh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2026

Since joining Providence, he has shown that he's ready for the NHL, and like the college game, he did everything he needed to do. There was nothing left, and leaving him down there was just wasting his year away. Now, he'll get a chance to make his NHL debut, likely on Saturday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the TD Garden.

Boston is six points clear of the Eastern Conference playoff cut line and sitting in the first wild-card spot despite their struggles on their recent trip. They have struggled to find offense, scoring three goals in their first three games before scoring five against the Hurricanes. Hagens will bring energy to the lineup and hopefully some production. He'll likely go through some growing pains, but he is where he needs to be.