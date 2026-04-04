Following the Boston Bruins 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, there was plenty of blame to go around. A team in a heated Eastern Conference playoff race, as the Bruins are, faced a team that is waving in the white flag on the season, which would be the Panthers.

So, in typical Boston Bruins fashion in 2025-26, was it surprising that they ended up playing down to their opponents' level? Seriously, who didn't see it coming? Apparently, Marco Sturm didn't see it coming, as he thought addressing it before the game was going to make sure it didn't happen. It did, and the first-year head coach ripped his team a new one after the game.

"We didn't respect our opponent," said Sturm. "I think that's the bottom line. We looked over probably, and we saw a lot of guys out, and we didn't respect the Stanley Cup champion. And that was it. That was the game. And then after that, we were chasing. We addressed it before the game, it doesn't matter who's in or who's out for them. You know, they're champions for a reason, and we didn't really respect that at all. That's the frustrating part."

There was plenty of blame to go around, but one player who only played 10:03 in the game was Lukas Reichel. He has played in eight games for the Bruins, and after making an early impression, he has settled in and not been as good as of late. His low minutes make you wonder if it's just a message being sent or something else?

Bruins saving a seat for James Hagens?

Aside from the fourth line on Thursday night, it was hard to find someone who played well. It was fitting that turnovers in teh defensive zone led to an early 2-0 deficit. However, Reichel hasn't been the same player he was when he first came up from the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.

Maybe the low minutes were because of his play, and maybe it was just a coincidence. Regardless, it makes you think, could the Bruins be sending a message to maybe, just maybe, bring up top prospect James Hagens from Providence?

What would be the harm? Hagens will likely give you more than what Reichel does. There is a reason why the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks both moved on from him this year alone. Hagens has done everything he could at Boston College, and he has been good in the AHL in the short sample size. He has produced on the P-Bruins power play. Reichel has played on the Boston power play. Would be hard to give Hagens a try in Boston, there?

I know, it's in the heat of a postseason race, but other teams are bringing up their top prospects for the stretch run. It worked out for the Washington Capitals. Why not for the Bruins? It'll probably never happen, but it's fun to think about.