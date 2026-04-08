Boston Bruins fans react to James Hagens finally signing his entry-level contract

Boston Bruins fans who have been waiting and wanting James Hagens to sign his entry-level contract can breathe a sigh of relief. A couple of weeks after signing an amateur tryout contract with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he is officially on his way to the NHL.

If it was going to be done, now is the perfect time to do it. The Bruins are coming off a four-game road trip where they went 0-2-2 and scored just one goal in each of the first three games. They scored five in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

If Boston was going to miss the playoffs (they have yet to officially clinch), then they wouldn't likely make this move. He would just stay in the AHL with Providence for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Instead, he's coming to the Bruins in Boston and hoping to make an impact anyway he can.

Bruins fans react to James Hagens signing his entry level contract

Most Bruins fans have been asking for Hagens to be signed by general manager Don Sweeney. However, there were some who thought it was best he stayed in Providence. Whichever side you're on, he is here for the rest of the season and beyond.

JAMES HAGENS HAS ARRIVED FOR THE PLAYOFF PUSH!!!#NHLBruins https://t.co/JRaSTam2iC — Fraser's Mittens (@TheMaster_Plan_) April 8, 2026

#NHLBruins fans



IT’S TIME



JAMES HAGENS HAS SIGNED HIS ELCpic.twitter.com/8Q0Kn226hf — Drop the Mitts Hockey (@dropmittshockey) April 8, 2026

James Hagens Leaving Patrick Brown and Riley Tufte for Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm pic.twitter.com/jdhwNJHtHr — Coach Soapz (@notsoapz) April 8, 2026

James Hagens.



Boston Bruin. — Brennn (@Bruins4Life213) April 8, 2026

James Hagens has a case to be playing on the top line with pasta — Tanner (@AsherTanner_) April 8, 2026

JAMES HAGENS SIGNS A 3 YEAR ENTRY LEVEL CONTRACT — x - Hannah (@babybergy37) April 8, 2026

While Bruins fans are excited, fans of other teams wish they had drafted Hagens last year before he fell to Boston at No. 7 after being projected to be selected higher. This is one Nashville Predator fan who wished he had been selected by the Preds.

im still so salty that james hagens isnt a nashville predator



the opportunity to keep him and teddy stiga together in nashville wouldve been amazing and i still cant understand why barry trotz didnt want to do that — TNF (@TNFaithful) April 8, 2026

We'll see what Marco Sturm's plans are to use Hagens. The good news is that there are a couple of days of practice before Saturday's game against Tampa Bay. He will likely replace the rotating wing slot that Sturm has been trying to mix and match, or who knows, maybe there are bigger lineup plans in the works.