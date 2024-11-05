Bruins Waive Struggling Forward Who Signed as a Free Agent Over the Summer

This past summer, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney made a splash in free agency by signing center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Sweeney also signed a number of bottom-six forwards to deals looking for depth and training camp.

Things haven't gone as planned through the first 13 games for the Black and Gold and a lot of their struggles can be pointed to a number of things. Their fourth line has been their best line, but sooner or later, you knew that coach Jim Montgomery was going to make some changes to his lineup. Monday, the Bruins signed veteran forward Tyler Johnson which needed a corresponding move to be needed and that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Bruins waive forward Max Jones

Ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road Tuesday, the Bruins placed Max Jones on waivers, ending what was a very disappointing short tenure in Boston to begin the season. The former Anaheim Ducks forward was expected to come in and add toughness to the bottom of the lineup, but it was nothing short of a disaster on most nights.

A sign of things to come came on opening night against the Florida Panthers when he was assessed a penalty for accidentally hitting a linesman with his stick. This season with the Black and Gold in four games, he averaged just over 11 minutes a night with a plus/minus of minus-4. He has played in 262 career NHL games with 31 goals and 31 assists.

Jones will be available for the other 31 teams to claim, but if he doesn't get claimed, he'll head down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and his $1 million cap hit will be off the Bruins books in Boston. It's safe to say that Jones was a disappointment in his short time wearing the Spoked-B.