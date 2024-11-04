Bruins Sign Veteran Stanley Cup Winning Forward to One-Year Contract

A couple of weeks before the Boston Bruins began training camp for the 2024-25 season, they signed veteran forward Tyler Johnson to a PTO. It was not a bad signing as the Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning could provide the Bruins with a veteran presence.

Johnson played well in the preseason for the Black and Gold, but like with Danton Heinen last season, there was no room on the roster for him. Instead of releasing him, GM Don Sweeney held onto him as he did with Heinen last season. That worked with Heinen who ended up becoming a big part of what the Bruins accomplished last season with 17 goals and 19 assists.

We are almost a full month into the season and Johnson was still hanging around Warrior Ice Arena and practicing with the Bruins. Boston's struggles through the first month of the season have been noted and maybe a veteran like Johnson could provide a jolt to the lineup. Monday, it appears that the jolt is coming sooner rather than later.

Bruins sign Tyler Johnson to one-year contract

Monday afternoon, the Bruins announced that they have signed Johnson to a one-year contract, a one-way deal for $775,000. Last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, Johnson played in 67 games with 17 goals and 14 assists, similar numbers to Heinen. The 34-year-old has played in 738 NHL games with the Lightning and Blackhawks with 193 goals and 238 assists.

Is he going to join the lineup and solve the Bruins' problems and needs? Not likely, but if he can come in and provide what Heinen did last season, then it's production that Jim Montgomery will take. He's a perfect fit for the bottom six and injecting him into the lineup gives Boston's third-year coach more options. Now we'll see if he makes his Bruins debut Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Canada.