3 Bruins Players Who Should Be Gone By the End of the Month

Through the first seven games of the 2024-25 season, things have not gone as planned for the Boston Bruins, sitting 3-3-1 after a loss, 4-0, to the winless Nashville Predators Tuesday night. It ended a road trip that saw them lose in overtime to the Utah Hockey Club and Predators after opening it with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

One issue through the first seven games is that their best line has been their fourth line and goalie Jeremy Swayman. Their top nine has struggled and forced coach Jim Montgomery to mix things up Tuesday and it didn’t yield any better results in being shut out by Juuse Saros and Nashville. Some players on the roster are just not cutting it, so there needs to be some roster subtractions and additions. Here are three players that could be gone by the end of October.

Max Jones

Yes, it’s only been three games for Max Jones with the Bruins after signing a free-agent contract this summer to come over from the Anaheim Ducks, but it's been a rough three games, to say the least. Against Nashville, he took a penalty late in the first period that led to the game’s first goal.

Just how bad are things going for the Black and Gold? Montgomery put Jones on the second line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic to begin the game. That did not work out too well. Jones is a physical player, but he’s more of a bottom-six forward and Boston would be better off giving Fabian Lysell a shot on the second line than Jones.

Riley Tufte

As good as the fourth line is playing, there is no need to break it up unless there is an injury. If that’s the case, then Riley Tufte is blocking a younger player on the roster. He has played in just two games, but he registered four penalty minutes while averaging 8:08 a game against the Avalanche and Florida Panthers.

Like Jones, bringing up Lysell or even Georgia Merkulov is worth a shot for the Bruins at this point rather than playing Tufte going forward. Right now the Bruins need offense and Tufte’s career numbers of two goals and three points are not going to get it done.

Justin Brazeau

Last season over the second half of the season, Justin Brazeau was a nice story coming up and making an impact in the lineup. So far this season, things have headed south for him and even moving him up to the second line with Coyle and Brad Marchand against Utah didn’t work out.

Tyler Johnson is still hanging around after coming into camp on a PTO and it might be time to sign him to a contract and hope he can inject some life to the lineup. I’m not saying it’s time to give up on Brazeau, but he can’t supply the Black and Gold what they need and as a veteran, Johnson is worth giving an opportunity to.