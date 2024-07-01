Causeway Crowd
Boston Bruins 2024 Free Agent tracker

By Scott Roche

Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins
Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins / Winslow Townson/GettyImages
One of the biggest days on the NHL calendar is officially here, the opening of free agency. This is a big day and week for the future of the Boston Bruins as GM Don Sweeney has a lot of cap space to hand out with multiple needs to fill on his roster for the upcoming season and beyond.

Sweeney is expected to be aggressive in signing players, but there are going to be several Boston free agents who will end up playing somewhere else for next season. Don't worry, at Causeway Crowd, we'll have you covered with our latest Boston Bruins free agent tracker, tracking players who are both coming to Boston and leaving.

Boston Bruins Signings

Boston Bruins Departures

