Boston Bruins 2024 Free Agent tracker
By Scott Roche
One of the biggest days on the NHL calendar is officially here, the opening of free agency. This is a big day and week for the future of the Boston Bruins as GM Don Sweeney has a lot of cap space to hand out with multiple needs to fill on his roster for the upcoming season and beyond.
Sweeney is expected to be aggressive in signing players, but there are going to be several Boston free agents who will end up playing somewhere else for next season. Don't worry, at Causeway Crowd, we'll have you covered with our latest Boston Bruins free agent tracker, tracking players who are both coming to Boston and leaving.
Boston Bruins Signings
- Bruins sign center Elias Lindholm to a seven-year, $54.25 million contract with a $7.75 million AAV.
- Bruins sign defenseman Nikita Zadorov to a six-year, $30 million contract with a $5 million AAV.
- Bruins sign forward Max Jones to a two-year, $2 million contract.
Boston Bruins Departures
- Bruins trade goalie Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators for goalie Joonas Korpasilo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a 2024 first-round draft pick.
- Bruins trade Jakub Lauko and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Wild for Vinni Lettieri and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.
- Forward Jake DeBrusk signs a seven-year contract with a $5.5 million AAV with the Vancouver Canucks.
- Forward Danton Heinen signs a two-year contract with a $2.25 AAV with the Vancouver Canucks.
- Defenseman Derek Forbort signs a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks.
- Forward Pat Maroon signs with the Chicago Blackhawks for one year and $1.3 million.
- Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk signs a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.