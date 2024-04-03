How much cap space do the Boston Bruins have in the 2024 NHL offseason?
The Boston Bruins have added sensible pieces to their lineup in recent years and have excelled, so will that be the case in the 2024 NHL offseason?
If you had to choose the NHL’s most successful team of the 21st century, the Boston Bruins would be a strong contender. No, they haven’t won the most Stanley Cups during the last quarter century, but Boston has been the epitome of excellence, so will that continue as that quarter reaches its conclusion in 2024-25?
At this point, there is no reason not to believe in the Bruins, as they were supposed to take a step back this year following Patrice Bergeron’s retirement and a little more turnover. But this well-coached, well-managed team didn’t flinch. Luckily, Boston won’t be facing the same turnover this offseason unless general manager Don Sweeney makes a plethora of roster moves.
Boston has just five pending unrestricted free agents and two pending restricted free agents - one of whom is goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who will get his extension this summer. Jake DeBrusk is the only pending unrestricted free agent worth bringing back, so does Boston have the cap space?
Boston Bruins can make some major moves in the 2024 NHL offseason
Luckily for Bruins fans, their team has plenty of space to ink Swayman to a long-term extension and to bring back a player like DeBrusk. Heading into the 2024-25 season, they have nearly $23.5 million saved up, and that could also be enough for Sweeney to look outside the organization and acquire even more talent.
With a franchise whose recent track record is as clean as the Bruins, expect some of the better unrestricted free agents in the 2024 class to entertain the potential offers coming their way. Boston had an outstanding regular season last year, and that has also been the case this year.
If they enjoy a better result in the 2024 playoffs, then you know there will be some big-name players looking to make Boston their home this summer.