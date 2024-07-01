Bruins make a splash to open free agency, sign two former Canucks to longterm deals
On the first day of free agency, the Boston Bruins proved that sometimes keeping quiet is the best method to anyone's madness when they reportedly made a splash just as free agency opened by signing former Vancouver Canucks' forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman, respectively, Nikita Zadrov to deals.
The deals were first reported by Darren Dreger of TSN.
Boston did pursue Lindholm last season before he was traded to the Canucks from the Calgary Flames, but ultimately decided free agency would be their best route as he would likely be a rental for the season and would test the market as soon as the time came.
While he does fill a role, Zadrov was not initially on the Bruins' radar, but he fits in as a left-handed defenseman on a team that just lost Derek Forbort to free agency.
The Lindholm deal
The deal with Lindholm was announced as a seven-year, worth an annual value of $7.75 million deal. Not a bad deal for the Bruins, especially considering what he was making $4.85 while playing for Vancouver and Calgary last season.
Lindholm played in 75 games, all while scoring 15 goals and tallying 29 assists in the 2023-24 season. He does, however, hold a total of 127 goals in the last five seasons - making him an excellent match for David Pastrnak.
It remains to be seen what kind of numbers he will put up with Boston, but so far Lindholm's addition will be a welcome one in the Bruins' offense.
The Zadrov signing
The deal with Zadrov was announced as a six-year deal with an annual value of $5 million deal. Also not a bad deal for Boston, who desperately needed someone to fill a left-handed defense spot, not to mention that he was making $3.75 million last year alone.
Zadrov seems to follow wherever Lindholm goes as he too shared time with the Flames and Canucks in the 2023-24 season. He also played in 75 games, all while scoring six goals, and racking up 14 assists.
It remains to be seen where he will pair up on defense, but having a solid left-handed shot that plays close to, if not every, game throughout the season.