Boston Bruins untouchable players at NHL trade deadline

We are now just two days away from the NHL trade deadline and things are about to pick up when it comes to the Boston Bruins. GM Don Sweeney has been on the record saying that he will take a “cautious approach” this year. It’s not going to be a full-blown sale, but more a retool with an eye toward 2025-26.

Some players on expiring contracts are likely to be moved. Trent Frederic was moved on Tuesday to the Edmonton Oilers and Justin Brazeau will likely be moved. After that, Sweeney should listen to other players, but in the bigger picture, listening doesn’t mean a deal needs to be made. If the return is worth it, it should be considered, but a blow up should not be done.

As we close in on 3 p.m. ET on Friday at the deadline, which Bruins players should be deemed untouchable?

Boston Bruins untouchable players at 2025 NHL trade deadline

Jeremy Swayman

After missing all of training camp because of his contract, it has not been the season that Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins had hoped for. He has struggled and allowed a lot of goals where you catch yourself saying, “He would like that one back” or “The Bruins could have really used a save there.’’

Before going overboard shipping him out of town on the next flight, he is part of a list of players who need an off-season with no distractions and come back next season on time and have a full training camp. He is still worth the money he’s getting when he’s on top of his game.

David Pastrnak

Does this even need to be defended? What David Pastrnak has done this year should have him in the conversation for the Hart Trophy. It won’t happen, but it should. He recently had a 17-game point streak snapped and as he enters the prime of his career, it’s all the more reason to do a retool instead of a rebuild.

What’s going to be interesting is what Sweeney decides to do with Morgan Geekie who has had a career year on a line with Pastrnak. Does that stay together next season or do the Bruins move in from Geekie?

Charlie McAvoy

Injuries have been a big storyline with Charlie McAvoy this season and his latest at the 4 Nations Face-Off should put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season. There is no reason for him to play another game in 2024-25. Heal and be ready for camp next fall.

When he's healthy, he’s the best defenseman the Black and Gold have and some people have an issue with what he’s being paid, but with the salary cap going up, his deal is going to look better and better the deeper we get into it. He’s a foundation piece on the blueline and look for him to bounce back next season.

Hampus Lindholm

Speaking of injuries, the Bruins haven’t had Hampus Lindholm since blocking a shot killing a penalty against the St. Louis Blues in November. It was announced that he’ll need another surgery which will end his season. Like McAvoy, fix what needs to be done and return healthy for camp in September.

Mason Lohrei

Yes, Mason Lohrei makes mistakes, but let’s not overlook how he has developed into the point man on the first power play unit and his skill set as puck-moving defenseman. Is he making more mistakes than most would like? Yes, but it’s part of the growing pains into the NHL and the time for him to learn from those mistakes is now.

Matthew Poitras

A second round pick in 2022 Entry Draft, Matthew Poitras has fit in nicely to the Black and Gold’s lineup. His 2023-24 season was cut short in February following shoulder surgery and he was sent to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) in November. Since he has come back, he has been a key piece to the lineup.

He is a two-way player that can be a middle-six center in the NHL and even one day end up as a No. 1. Like Lohrei, he’s going to go through his growing pains and make mistakes, but they will all pay off in the end.

This is a different direction that Sweeney is going through this year and the next two days are key for not only the remainder of this season, but the future as early as next season in Boston.