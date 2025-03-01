Bruins superstar should be a serious contender for the Hart Trophy

When the Boston Bruins wrap up the regular season on April 15 against the New Jersey Devils, they more than likely will finish on the outside looking in for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let’s be serious, this is not a playoff team, never mind a contender.

The fact that they are just four points out of the two wild-card spots is somewhat amazing. They have dropped their last five games, all by a goal, and all in frustrating fashion. Whether it’s goaltending, special teams, 5-on-5 play, or anything else you can come up with, being just four points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets is again, amazing. There is one reason and one reason only as to why they are not further down in the standings.

David Pastrnak deserves serious Hart Trophy consideration

When it comes to winning the Hart Trophy, handed out to the most valuable player in the league, you think of players who are on the top teams. Well, this year David Pastrnak will not win the award, but he should be a finalist for what he has done for the Black and Gold.

What has he done? Well, he is on a 16-game point streak after scoring a third-period goal in Thursday night’s 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders. However, in the overall big picture, without Pastrnak’s production this season and recently, they would be battling the Buffalo Sabres for the basement in the Eastern Conference. That’s not an overreaction.

Just how big has Patrnak been? Captain Brad Marchand knows.

“He should be very high in the MVP candidate race right now,’’ said Marchand after the Islanders' loss.

He’s not wrong. People outside of Boston might laugh at that comment, but without Pastrnak, the Black and Gold are battling for the right to win the first overall pick in June’s NHL Entry Draft. Let’s face it, outside of Pastrnak, putting the puck in the net has been a nightmare at times in 2024-25.

Sure, Morgan Geekie is setting a career-high in goals this season, but without Pastrnak, this Bruins team is sinking faster than they already are. Actually, they would have sunk further than they already have. He is carrying them on his back.

Before February ended, Pastrnak eclipsed the 30-goal plateau for the eighth time in the last nine years. People outside of Boston might roll their eyes when they see this quote from Marchand, but truth be told, David Pastrnak should seriously be considered for the Hart Trophy this season.