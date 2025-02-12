Bleacher Report nails Boston Bruins trade deadline path

Over the next couple of weeks, there’s going to be a lot of speculation as to what the Boston Bruins will do at the trade deadline. The fact is, it’s not in the cards this season for GM Don Sweeney to go all-in and be a buyer. The roster is simply not good enough to get into the Eastern Conference playoffs and make some noise. They would be a quick first-round exit.

In past trade deadlines, Sweeney has gone all-in at the deadline, and rightfully so. No better example than in 2023 when he added Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals along with Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. In the end, after a historic regular season, the Black and Gold blew a 3-1 first-round series to the Florida Panthers in a historic playoff elimination.

Last season he made some lesser moves in terms of buying with the addition of Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild and Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both were depth pieces that didn’t really move the needle at the time.

Now this season, one point out of a playoff spot currently, it’s worth it for Sweeney to be a buyer as a retool is the bigger need right at the moment. That seems to be a growing consensus around the league.

Bleacher Report nails Bruins trade deadline path

Bleacher Report recently did a buy or sell for all 32 NHL teams and they nailed what the Black and Gold’s path should be as a seller. Even from the outside, that path is clear for Sweeney and the front office this March. Sell, sell, sell.

Now, there are different versions of selling. You could do a “soft sell’’ or an “all-out sell”, but the latter doesn’t seem likely. The soft sell. How soft? Maybe Trent Frederic is someone who would generate a lot of interest in this style of play and what he could bring to the table to a playoff team. Morgan Geekie? That’s a tough one, especially if the Bruins see him as part of the future beyond this year.

Another part that could be moved is Justin Brazeau, but it is highly unlikely that captain Brad Marchand will get moved, but stranger things have happened. Could Sweeney look to shed some contracts that go beyond this year? It’s certainly something that should be seriously looked at.

In the end, selling is the way to go, even if a soft-sell for this season.