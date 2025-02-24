Boston Bruins prospect scores wild game-winning goal in a crazy finish to overtime

Over the last couple of years, the Boston Bruins have had some prospects play really well with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Earlier this year Matthew Poitras was sent down by Boston and he turned his season around with a solid couple of months with the P-Bruins.

In December, top prospect Fabian Lysell made his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets and he made an immediate impact by being relentless on his first NHL shift which led to a Justin Brazeau goal in the first period of a 4-0 Bruins win. That was the only game that he played as he was sent right back down to Providence before the Black and Gold went out on a road trip.

Other prospects have been having good seasons in Providence and one of them is Georgii Merkulov. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Merkulov has been proving that is overdue for a call to Boston for the first time this year after playing five games in previous seasons. Since signing with the P-Bruins, he has been a forward who has produced in most situations and at all times in games. That was never more evident than on Sunday.

Bruins prospect scores game-winning goal as time expired

On Sunday afternoon late in overtime, there was a face-off outside the Providence zone and Merkulov won the draw to defenseman Frederic Brunet who had a nice pass to spring Patrick Brown in the Wilkes/Barre Scranton Penguins zone. Brown took a shot that was saved, but Merkulov scored the game-winner off the rebound with 1.2 seconds left for the win.

With just one second remaining in OT, Georgii Merkulov (No. 10 in black) bangs in the rebound to erase the 3-0 deficit and finish off the comeback for Providence. Nice effort by Patrick Brown off an even better up-ice outlet pass from Frederic Brunet. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/QjwGmsP29e — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) February 23, 2025

The goal was his 13th of the season to go along with 29 assists in 46 games. On Sunday, Bruins GM Don Sweeney said that Merkulov and Lysell would get a shot in Boston before the season is over if they've earned. Well, they have earned it.