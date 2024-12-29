Instant Reaction to Bruins Gaining Revenge With Shutout of Blue Jackets

Twenty-four hours after being embarrassed for the second time this season by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Boston Bruins made sure that they were not going to suffer a season sweep at the hands of the Jackets.

On Saturday night at the TD Garden, the Bruins had the perfect response to losing 6-2 the night before at Nationwide Arena with a work-man-like performance to collect two big points. Why was it a big two points? Well, a three-game road trip beginning Tuesday afternoon against the Washington Capitals is going to be a tough one. Before we look ahead, here are some quick takeaways from the Black and Gold's victory.

Bruins quick takeaways from win over Blue Jackets

After struggling through the first couple months of the season, don't look now, but Morgan Geekie is starting to heat up. In the second period, he collected a loose puck at the top of the slot and fired a wrist shot past Columbus goalie Daniil Tarasov for a 2-0 lead. It was his fourth goal in his last seven games.

Jeremy Swayman had not seen any rubber since his the Bruins 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals and he was able to turn back all 18 shots fired at him by the Blue Jackets. He improved to 7-1-1 in his last nine starts.

David Pastrnak buried a breakaway in the second period and he hit the post late in the period on another, but he is still hurting with something and playing through it.

The Bruins avoided a major injury to defenseman Charlie McAvoy after he took a hit at center ice at the penalty boxes and was down for a bit in the third period. He was able to skate off after being attended to and he returned to the game. Whew.

Talk about making an immediate impact. Fabian Lysell was called up Saturday and on his first shift with Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau, the line opened the scoring just 2:08 into the game. Lysell won a battle along the boards which led to the puck being fired from the point by Brandon Carlo and Brazeau buried the rebound.

John Beecher was a scratch and good luck finding out why. Unless there's an injury that we don't know about, it was a strange decision.

After allowing three goals on three power-play chances to the Blue Jackets Friday night, Boston killed all three chances Columbus had Saturday night, including a double-minor in the second period to Mark Kastelic.

All in all, the Bruins improved to 20-14-4 with the shutout and inch closer to the top spot in the Atlantic Division, believe it or not. After playing the Capitals Tuesday, they face the New York Rangers Thursday before making their final trip to Toronto next Saturday night.