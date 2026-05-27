Boston Bruins News: James Hagens, Bruce Cassidy, Maple Leafs nightmare scenario

It has been nearly a month since the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but for some members of the Black and Gold, there is still meaningful hockey left to be played. Seven members of the Bruins will begin play in the IIHF World Championship in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Team USA will face off with Team Canada at 10:20 a.m. That will pit Bruins forwards James Hagens and Alex Steeves, along with defenseman Mason Lohrei, for Team USA against teammate Fraser Minten and Team Canada. The Canadians have been the best so far in the tournament, and this would be a major upset if Team USA pulled it off.

Three other Bruins players will be facing each other in another quarterfinal game, also at 10:20 a.m. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, goalie Joonas Korpsialo, and Team Finland will play Matej Blumel and Team Czechia. Team Germany did not advance to the quarterfinals, which means Lukas Reichel finished with four goals and four assists in six games.

Maple Leafs fans worst nightmare could become reality

When the Toronto Maple Leafs were bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring, there were signs that changes were coming. They came, and it was a big one. They traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade before free agency began.

The 2025-26 season was a nightmare for the Maple Leafs on the ice, and they missed the playoffs. However, they did win the NHL Draft Lottery and will keep their pick and not have to hand it over to the Boston Bruins. That might be secondary to the nightmare that is brewing in the postseason.

Vegas and Marner won the Western Conference and completed a sweep over the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory. Imagine Mitch Marner skating around with the Stanley Cup over his head in a couple of weeks if they knock off whoever comes out of the Eastern Conference. It could be a double nightmare for Toronto fans if the Montreal Canadiens come back and knock off the Carolina Hurricanes. Double yikes.

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Speaking of the Hurricanes/Canadiens series, former Bruins forward Taylor Hall was pointless in the first two games against Montreal for Carolina, but he scored in the second period during Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime win in Montreal. Hall now has four goals and nine assists in 11 playoff games this spring.

Speaking of the Golden Knights, they are four wins away from another title, but this one would come after firing Bruce Cassidy near the end of the season. Not a great sign for future coaches and their teams that are struggling right before the playoffs begin.

Don't look now, but there are going to likely be some big decisions from the Bruins and GM Don Sweeney sooner rather than later.