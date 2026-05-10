Former Bruins forward part of NHL playoff history again

If there is one former Boston Bruins forward who has been on the right side of history in one NHL season, it is Taylor Hall. A key part of the 2022-23 Bruins team that set the NHL record for wins and points in an 82-game regular season.

However, when it came to the playoffs, well, that year Hall and his teammates were on the other side of a historic collapse. Leading the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers, 3-1, they lost Game 5 in overtime at home, then dropped a wild Game 6 in South Florida. They then blew a late third-period lead in Game 7 only to lose in overtime.

Imagine setting the NHL record for wins and points only to blow a 3-1 postseason series lead. After he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, before making his way to the Carolina Hurricanes last season in another trade. Now, the Hurricanes are rolling through the first two rounds of the playoffs, and thanks to Hall, they made NHL history on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Former Bruins forward Taylor Hall helps Carolina make playoff history

After sweeping the Ottawa Senators in the first round, the Hurricanes made quick work of the Flyers, closing out the series with a 3-2 Game 4 win in overtime on Saturday night. The win was the eighth straight to open up the playoffs, and the first time a team has gone 8-0 since the postseason was expanded to a 16-win format.

In Saturday's win, Hall had an assist on all three Carolina goals, including the primary assist on the game-winner for Jackson Blake. That's nine assists in eight playoff games for Hall, who scored the overtime game-winner in Game 2 in Raleigh.

Carolina is going to get some more time off between the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Conference Final, as the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 on Sunday night in Montreal. Take care of business and get rewarded.