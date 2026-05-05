Former Bruins forward continues torrid postseason heater with nifty goal

Going into the postseason, the Carolina Hurricanes locked up the Metropolitan Division title and the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Home-ice advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs is big for the Hurricanes, given how well they play in Raleigh.

After sweeping away the Ottawa Senators in the first round, Carolina got a week off before beginning its second-round series over the weekend at home against the surprising Philadelphia Flyers. The Hurricanes won the opener on Saturday night, 3-0.

Monday night was a different story for Carolina, but they were able to dig deep and take a commanding 2-0 series lead, heading to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday night. They have the two-game lead thanks to a former Boston Bruins forward.

Former Bruins forward Taylor Hall scores game-winning goal in overtime

The Flyers grabbed a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game, but Carolina rallied and won the game late in the first overtime on Taylor Hall's third goal of the postseason. He drove to the net and, while getting off a knee to stand up, he was able to get enough on the puck to slide it past Dan Vladar, another former Bruins player, for a 2-0 series lead.

How good has Hall been through six playoff games for Rod Brind'Amour? He has three goals and six assists, which include at least one point in each game so far. The 34-year-old and top overall pick in the 2010 NHL entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers has been a huge part of the Hurricanes' success this season after coming from the Chicago Blackhawks through a trade last season.

Carolina is two wins away from another spot in the Eastern Conference Final, a place that hasn't been too kind to them. However, this Hurricanes team is built differently, and with the way Hall is playing, it might be difficult to slow down this spring. The Flyers still have a chance, but containing Hall would go a long way toward doing that.